UrduPoint.com

Parties Of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumption Of Ship Inspections - UN Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumption of Ship Inspections - UN Coordinator

Inspections of vessels within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative were not carried out on Thursday, negotiations are underway on the resumption of registration of new vessels and inspections, the spokesperson of the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ismini Palla, told RIA Novosti

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Inspections of vessels within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative were not carried out on Thursday, negotiations are underway on the resumption of registration of new vessels and inspections, the spokesperson of the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ismini Palla, told RIA Novosti.

"No inspections were conducted today by the JCC (Joint Coordination Center). Discussions among the parties continue with the aim to agree on registration of new vessels and inspections," Palla said.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status ..

33 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

15 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrict ..

Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence ..

7 minutes ago
 200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

7 minutes ago
 Education Ministry officials express commitment to ..

Education Ministry officials express commitment to reduce tobacco consumption, c ..

7 minutes ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.