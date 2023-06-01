Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumption of Ship Inspections - UN Coordinator

Inspections of vessels within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative were not carried out on Thursday, negotiations are underway on the resumption of registration of new vessels and inspections, the spokesperson of the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ismini Palla, told RIA Novosti

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Inspections of vessels within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative were not carried out on Thursday, negotiations are underway on the resumption of registration of new vessels and inspections, the spokesperson of the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ismini Palla, told RIA Novosti.

"No inspections were conducted today by the JCC (Joint Coordination Center). Discussions among the parties continue with the aim to agree on registration of new vessels and inspections," Palla said.