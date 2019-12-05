UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parties Of Syria Constitutional Committee Remain Committed Despite Difficulties - Pedersen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:51 PM

Parties of Syria Constitutional Committee Remain Committed Despite Difficulties - Pedersen

The second round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work in Geneva has been difficult, but the parties remain committed to continue talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The second round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work in Geneva has been difficult, but the parties remain committed to continue talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The diplomats spoke at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference that began in Rome earlier in the day. It comes a week after the second round of talks between Syrian committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.

"We have made one important step forward with the launching of the constitutional committee in Geneva. It's the first time since the beginning of the conflict that the two sides have agreed on a common document as a platform for talks. I am pleased that we managed to make that step, we had first a good round in Geneva, the second round was more difficult, as expected, but the discussion is committed, both sides are committed to move forward," he said.

The diplomat also stressed that the committee itself would not be able to settle the Syrian conflict but would encourage a broad political process that would "address all long-standing issues."

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which unites three delegations equally representing the government, the opposition and the civil society, held its opening session in Geneva on October 30. While a smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on constitutional initiatives for holding a general election, the larger body will be responsible for adopting these initiatives. The committee is tasked with developing a national constitution.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Rome Geneva October All Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff visits strike corps during its ..

4 minutes ago

US State Dept. Says Over 1,000 Iranians May Have B ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.