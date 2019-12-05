Parties of Syria Constitutional Committee Remain Committed Despite Difficulties - Pedersen

The second round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work in Geneva has been difficult, but the parties remain committed to continue talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The second round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work in Geneva has been difficult, but the parties remain committed to continue talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The diplomats spoke at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference that began in Rome earlier in the day. It comes a week after the second round of talks between Syrian committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.

"We have made one important step forward with the launching of the constitutional committee in Geneva. It's the first time since the beginning of the conflict that the two sides have agreed on a common document as a platform for talks. I am pleased that we managed to make that step, we had first a good round in Geneva, the second round was more difficult, as expected, but the discussion is committed, both sides are committed to move forward," he said.

The diplomat also stressed that the committee itself would not be able to settle the Syrian conflict but would encourage a broad political process that would "address all long-standing issues."

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which unites three delegations equally representing the government, the opposition and the civil society, held its opening session in Geneva on October 30. While a smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on constitutional initiatives for holding a general election, the larger body will be responsible for adopting these initiatives. The committee is tasked with developing a national constitution.