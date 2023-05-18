UrduPoint.com

Parties To Black Sea Grain Initiative May Meet Friday Or Next Week - UN Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Parties to Black Sea Grain Initiative May Meet Friday or Next Week - UN Spokesperson

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations may meet on Friday or in the coming week to address outstanding issues on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations may meet on Friday or in the coming week to address outstanding issues on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

'Nothing is scheduled for today, but it's possible that there'll be a meeting either tomorrow or early next week of those four parties," Haq said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The UN spokesperson also said that additional details would be provided once the date for the meeting is finalized.�

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey May

Recent Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, ..

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, members meet CM Punjab

26 seconds ago
 FDA commends Pakistan's efforts in strengthening d ..

FDA commends Pakistan's efforts in strengthening drug regulatory infrastructure

28 seconds ago
 Punjab lawyers delegation calls on Federal Ministe ..

Punjab lawyers delegation calls on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator ..

29 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inqui ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inquires after injured policemen

31 seconds ago
 Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission of Int ..

Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission of Integrity sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After ..

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After 'Fraud' Discovered in Massach ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.