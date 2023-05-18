Parties to Black Sea Grain Initiative May Meet Friday or Next Week - UN Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations may meet on Friday or in the coming week to address outstanding issues on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

'Nothing is scheduled for today, but it's possible that there'll be a meeting either tomorrow or early next week of those four parties," Haq said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The UN spokesperson also said that additional details would be provided once the date for the meeting is finalized.�