Parties to Conflict in Donbas Reaffirm Commitment to Ceasefire - Russian Envoy Gryzlov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The parties to the conflict in Donbas at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on Wednesday confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire in the area, Boris Gryzlov, Russian envoy to the Group, told reporters.

"The parties to the conflict - Kiev and Donbas - reaffirmed their commitment to an indefinite ceasefire, which had been agreed in July this year.

The parties reaffirmed the desire to take all necessary measures to maintain the ceasefire, in accordance with the statement of the parties on the introduction of an indefinite ceasefire dated July 17, 2019," Gryzlov said.

He said Kiev was refusing to discuss in Minsk the disengagement of troops along the entire contact line in Donbas.

Gryzlov said Kiev should ensure the "procedural cleaning" of participants of the all-for-all prisoner exchange.