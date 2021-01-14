Parties to Conflict in Libya Start Prisoner Swap - LNA Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have begun an exchange of prisoners, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said.

"An exchange of detainees has begun between the sides," al-Mismari said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

He added that three stages of the exchange had taken place.

In October 2020, participants in the inter-Libyan talks within the 5+5 military committee in Hurghada, Egypt, agreed to form a military body to unite the Libyan army, and a new military intelligence service, as well as begin committee talks in Geneva and exchange prisoners by the end of October.

In mid-November last year, participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, held in Tunisia under the patronage of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country and agreed to hold general elections in Libya, scheduled for December 24, 2021.