Parties to Inter-Afghan Talks in Tehran Agree on Need of Political Solution to End War

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) agreed during the meeting in Tehran that the decades-long war in Afghanistan must end.

Negotiations began in the Iranian capital on Wednesday morning. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif affirmed Tehran's readiness to provide full assistance to inter-Afghan reconciliation, as well as comprehensive assistance to the political, economic, and social development of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace.

"Both sides agreed on the dangers of continuing the war and the damage it would do to the health of the country, agreeing that war is not the solution to the Afghan problem and that all efforts to reach a political and peaceful solution should be justified," the delegations said in a joint statement.

The negotiation proceeded in a "cordial atmosphere" and covered all issues "in detail and explicitly," as stated by the delegations.

"Both sides decided to discuss issues that need further consultation and clarity, such as establishing a mechanism for the transition from war to permanent peace, the agreed Islamic system and how to achieve it during the next meeting, which will be held as soon as possible," the statement read.

Afghanistan is riven by confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Peace talks began in the Qatari capital of Doha in September 2020.