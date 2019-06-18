UrduPoint.com
Parties To Iran's Nuclear Deal Should Help Tehran Restore Oil Exports - Russia's Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should help Iran restore its oil exports hit by US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

"It is necessary to make additional efforts as soon as possible, including in a joint commission within the JCPOA, to work out a viable, operational, real program of steps that would allow to restore Iranian oil export, give Iran a chance to use revenue from these exports. A lot depends on what stance our European colleagues will take," Ryabkov told reporters.

