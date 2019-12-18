Parties to Yemen Conflict to Meet Aboard UN Ship This Week - Spokesman

Members of Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) will conduct two meetings this week aboard a United Nations vessel in international waters, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Members of Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) will conduct two meetings this week aboard a United Nations vessel in international waters, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee will hold their seventh joint meeting on 18 and 19 December, aboard the UN-flagged vessel, in international waters," the statement said.

The RCC was established by the 2018 Hudaydah Agreement to oversee the cease-fire, re-deployment and monitoring operations in Yemen's port city of Al Hudaydah. In addition, the RCC has been tasked to oversee de-mining operations that also include the ports of Salif and Ras Issa.

The RCC is comprised of, but not limited to, members of the parties to the conflict in Yemen and is chaired by the United Nations.

The UN Office of the Spokesperson said in the statement that the RCC will address during the upcoming meetings additional steps needed to enhance the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah and improve humanitarian access in the area.

RCC Chair Lt. Gen. Abhijit Guha will facilitate the discussions, the statement said.

During their last meeting in September, the RCC members agreed to set up a joint operations center to monitor the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Hadi and has imposed a blockade on the country, leading to numerous civilian casualties.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - in need of aid.