UrduPoint.com

Parties To Yemeni Conflict Agree To Release 887 Detainees - UN

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Parties to Yemeni Conflict Agree to Release 887 Detainees - UN

The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a historic exchange, UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said at a briefing in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a historic exchange, UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said at a briefing in Geneva.

"I am pleased to announce that the 10-day meeting of the supervisory committee on the implementation of the detainees exchange agreement concluded today with a positive outcome. The parties have agreed on implementation plans to release 887 conflict-related detainees from all sides. They also agreed to reconvene in mid-May to discuss more releases," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Yemen Geneva All From Agreement

Recent Stories

National Library and Archives finalises preparatio ..

National Library and Archives finalises preparations for hosting ICA Congress Ab ..

12 minutes ago
 Europe Unlikely to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Ta ..

Europe Unlikely to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks by Recognizing ICC Warrant ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan to support agri-business deve ..

Governor Balochistan to support agri-business development initiatives

2 minutes ago
 Japan to Invest $75Bln in Indo-Pacific Region by 2 ..

Japan to Invest $75Bln in Indo-Pacific Region by 2030 - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report an urgent warning on cl ..

UN 'survival guide' report an urgent warning on climate

3 minutes ago
 Health camps kick off at THQs, RHCs, PHCs of Bahaw ..

Health camps kick off at THQs, RHCs, PHCs of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.