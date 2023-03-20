Parties to Yemeni Conflict Agree to Release 887 Detainees - UN

The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a historic exchange, UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said at a briefing in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to release 887 detainees as part of a historic exchange, UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said at a briefing in Geneva.

"I am pleased to announce that the 10-day meeting of the supervisory committee on the implementation of the detainees exchange agreement concluded today with a positive outcome. The parties have agreed on implementation plans to release 887 conflict-related detainees from all sides. They also agreed to reconvene in mid-May to discuss more releases," he said.