Partnership Between Russia, Africa To Bring Good Results In Future - Tunisian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Partnership Between Russia, Africa to Bring Good Results in Future - Tunisian Minister

ASWAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Economic cooperation and strengthening of relations between Russia and Africa will prove beneficial in the future, acting Tunisian Foreign Minister Sabri Bachtobji told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, the two-day Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development that started in the Egyptian city of Aswan.

"Russia is interested in developing relations with the African continent like never before. Africa has considerable interest in cooperating with Russia as well, first and foremost technical [realm], in infrastructure development. This will bring positive results in the future," he said.

In October, Russia hosted the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi, co-chaired by the leaders of Russia and Egypt.

