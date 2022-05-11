UrduPoint.com

Partnership With US 'Asymmetric By Definition' - NATO Deputy Secretary General

Published May 11, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Partnership with the United States as a global super-power is "asymmetric by definition," NATO Deputy Secretary General and former Romanian Foreign Minister Mircea Geoana said on Tuesday.

"Partnership with a global super-power like America is asymmetric by definition. All nations in the world are in competition to get the attention of the leader of NATO and the leader of the free world," Geoana said at a Meridian International Center event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the US-Romania strategic partnership.

Geoana also noted that NATO should now make sure that Russia and President Vladimir Putin "fail strategically" in Ukraine and that Kiev wins in the conflict so that the bloc's democratic principles are not undermined by Moscow.

Deputy Secretary General is paying a five-day visit to the United States from May 7 to May 11. During his visit to Washington, Geoana is scheduled to meet with high-level US officials including Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl.

