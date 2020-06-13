UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parts Of Beijing Locked Down Due To Fresh Virus Cluster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:01 PM

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said on Saturday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said on Saturday.

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

Related Topics

Beijing Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM holds one-to-one meeting with Punjab CM Buzdar ..

3 minutes ago

Long days for Mali hospital coping with violence a ..

4 minutes ago

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new v ..

4 minutes ago

India cancels tour to Zimbabwe due to Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

US Justice Department Says to Release Previously R ..

4 minutes ago

Ian Bishop lauds inclusion of Haider Ali in Englan ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.