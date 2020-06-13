Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said on Saturday.

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.