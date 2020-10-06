(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz party Birimdik ("Unity"), which is leading in the parliamentary election, has expressed its readiness for re-voting, according to the party's spokesman Adilet Sultanaliev said.

"Political party 'Birimdik' is ready to go to re-voting in the elections of members of the parliament, if they are announced.

'Birimdik' calls on other parties that have overcome the 7-percent threshold to this," Sultanaliev said on Twitter.

About 2,000 people gathered on Monday morning in Bishkek on the central square of Ala-Too. The protesters support parties that failed to qualify for the parliament in the recent election. The protesters demand to cancel the results of the elections and to re-vote. According to the country's health ministry, more than 120 people have already been injured in the clashes between protesters and police.