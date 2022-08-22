Party of Defeated Kenyan Presidential Candidate Protests Election Results - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Kenya's Azimio party headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who lost the recent presidential election, has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court demanding that the results of the vote announced by the country's election commission be annulled, Dan Maanzo, the party's lawyer, said on Monday.

Kenya held the presidential election on August 9. Wafula Chebukati, the head of the country's electoral commission consisting of only seven members, declared sitting Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the election with 50.49% of votes, while Odinga received 48.85%. The deputy head of the election commission, Juliana Cherera, and three other employees refused to take responsibility for announcing the election results, citing their non-transparency.

"Yes, we have filed the petition online and, as lawyers of Azimio, we are ready for the petition, and we are very confident that we will succeed because the law is on our side," Maanzo said outside the court's registry, as quoted by Kenyan radio station Capital FM.

The deadline for filing appeals against the election results expires one week after their announcement ” at 2:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on August 22.

Odinga has run for presidency five times since 1997 and never succeeded. His defeat in 2007 resulted in a deep political crisis and inter-ethnic clashes in Kenya. The conflict was resolved in 2008 by the creation of the post of prime minister of the coalition government. Odinga took the position.

In the 2017 presidential election, Odinga lost to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. Then, the opposition also filed an appeal against the results. As a result, the Kenyan court declared the election invalid, annulled the results and ordered a new vote. However, Kenyatta won again with 98% of votes. Odinga refused to participate in the repeat election, calling it "fake."