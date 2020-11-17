Party of Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Says No Reason to Talk to Incumbent Dodon

CHSINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Moldovan political Party of Action and Solidarity does not see the point of holding consultations with incumbent President Igor Dodon after the party's leader, Maia Sandu, has won the recent presidential election, Igor Grosu, the party's vice chairman, said on Tuesday.

Dodon announced on Monday that he would consult with all the parliamentary groups to find a way out of the political dead end as the legislature does not have a ruling majority and the government is not supported by the lawmakers.

"We would like to inform Igor Dodon that, in theory, consultations could be held in two situations: when a potential prime minister candidacy is discussed as well as when there are reasons to dissolve the parliament.

We do not see the point in discussions with Igor Dodon in both cases, [and] remind him that on November 15 about one million Moldovan citizens said that they do not require his services and elected a new president, who will soon enter the office," Grosu said.

He stressed that Dodon was obligated to provide a civilized transition of power, stay calm and prevent destabilization of power.

Moldova held a run-off election on Sunday, in which incumbent President Igor Dodon faced former prime minister Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes while Dodon has scored 42.25 percent.