PAS Party Wins Moldova's Elections With 52.80% Of Vote - Final Results

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PAS Party Wins Moldova's Elections With 52.80% of Vote - Final Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) party is winning in the Moldovan snap parliamentary elections with 52.80% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday after counting 100 percent of votes.

The electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists came second with 27.17%, and the EU-skeptic Sor Party finished third with 5.74%.

