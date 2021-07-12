PAS Party Wins Moldova's Elections With 52.80% Of Vote - Final Results
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) party is winning in the Moldovan snap parliamentary elections with 52.80% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday after counting 100 percent of votes.
The electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists came second with 27.17%, and the EU-skeptic Sor Party finished third with 5.74%.