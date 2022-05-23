Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel Agree on Delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council head Charles Michel in Brussels, agreeing on the start of work on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenia's Cabinet informs.

"As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached on the further process of work aimed at opening regional communications, the start of work of the commission on delimitation and security (of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border)," the cabinet's press service said in a statement.