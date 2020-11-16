Pashinyan Announces Decision to Fire Armenian Foreign Minister Over Differences on Shusha

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Monday he had decided to fire Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Monday he had decided to fire Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Nagdalyan, refuted Pashinyan's statement, stressing that the possibility to give up Shusha was not discussed at any stage of the Karabakh crisis settlement negotiations.

Pashinyan had said that Armenia had a plan to transfer some territories, including Shusha, to Azerbaijan back in 2016.

"I have made a decision to fire the foreign minister. Shusha was on the agenda as a precondition for ending the war, this is an indisputable fact ... If there was such a good option, then why did this issue remain unsolved for the past 30 years and the past 2.5 years in particular?" Pashinyan told lawmakers from the ruling faction.

Nagdalyan released on Facebook Mnatsakanyan's resignation letter.