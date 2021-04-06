Pashinyan Announces Large-Scale Armenian Army Reform in Cooperation With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenia is conducting a large-scale reform of the national army in close cooperation with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I must tell you we have already started a full-scale reform of the army.

Taking into consideration our close allied relations and military and defense partnership with Russia, we are engaged in relevant consultations, and necessary contacts have been established at the expert level," Pashinyan said.