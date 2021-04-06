UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Announces Large-Scale Armenian Army Reform In Cooperation With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:27 PM

Pashinyan Announces Large-Scale Armenian Army Reform in Cooperation With Russia

Armenia is conducting a large-scale reform of the national army in close cooperation with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenia is conducting a large-scale reform of the national army in close cooperation with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I must tell you we have already started a full-scale reform of the army.

Taking into consideration our close allied relations and military and defense partnership with Russia, we are engaged in relevant consultations, and necessary contacts have been established at the expert level," Pashinyan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Armenia

Recent Stories

Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols ..

2 seconds ago

Balochistan govt calls for effective RTSM implemen ..

3 seconds ago

Customs officials recovered indian Pan Parag

5 seconds ago

CDA urged for reconsidering approach of sealing sh ..

6 seconds ago

Weather turns cold after city received 1.5 mm rain ..

8 seconds ago

UAE Pro League holds &#039;Year of the 50th Cup Fi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.