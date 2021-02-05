UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Approves Composition Of Armenian Delegation In Trilateral Group On Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has approved the composition of the country's delegation in the trilateral working group on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the government said on Thursday

In January, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia held talks in Moscow to discuss the situation in the disputed region. The sides agreed on the creation of a special trilateral group co-chaired by Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers and tasked with presenting plans for the development of Karabakh in the near future.

According to the government, the Armenian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will also include deputy heads of the foreign ministry, the economy ministry, the territorial administration and infrastructure ministry, the State Revenue Committee, as well as representatives of the foreign ministry, the National Security Service, and the General Staff of Armed Forces.

The government added that the country also set up subgroups on rail, road and combined transport, as well as on ensuring transport safety, border, customs, sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary control.

The decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in late September. The hostilities, which resulted in military and civilian casualties on both sides, ended after Baku and Yerevan agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

