YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to hold a meeting with Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the Prosperous Armenia opposition political party, later on Thursday, Pashinyan's spokeswoman, Mane Gevorgyan, told Armenpress state-run news agency.

"The meeting between the prime minister and Gagik Tsarukyan is planned for today," Gevorgyan said.

Pashinyan has recently announced he will hold consultations on snap parliamentary elections with different political forces, including opposition parties.