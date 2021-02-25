UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Asks General Staff Head To Step Down Voluntarily As President Not Signing Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the general staff chief, Onik Gasparyan, to step down voluntarily, as President Armen Sargsyan has not signed the decree on his dismissal.

"I held a phone conversation with the president and I told him he should sign my petition to fire [Gasparyan].

If he does not sign it, does it mean he joins the coup?" Pashinyan said at a rally in Yerevan.

The prime minister called on Gasparyan to step down voluntarily.

"I expect either the president to sing the decree, or the chief of the general staff to resign on his own. Then I will start political consultations with the sharpest critics," Pashinyan noted.

