Pashinyan Assures He, Family Have No Plans To Leave Armenia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pashinyan Assures He, Family Have No Plans to Leave Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, amid tensions between the government and the military, that he and his family had no intentions to leave the country.

"I hope you have already got used to the information terror.

They keep spreading different rumors, they claim we have prepared an aircraft and are going to flee. We are here and we will not leave our homeland no matter what happens. My family is here," Pashinayn said, while marching with his supporters in Yerevan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan Family Government

