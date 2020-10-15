(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara is the main sponsor of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku's decision to start hostilities was made under the patronage of Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Ankara is the main sponsor of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku's decision to start hostilities was made under the patronage of Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is now obvious that Turkey is the main sponsor of this war. ... By decision and under the patronage of Turkey, it was decided to start a war, an attack against Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.