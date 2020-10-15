UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan: Baku's Decision To Start Hostilities In Karabakh Was Encouraged By Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Pashinyan: Baku's Decision to Start Hostilities in Karabakh Was Encouraged by Turkey

Ankara is the main sponsor of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku's decision to start hostilities was made under the patronage of Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Ankara is the main sponsor of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku's decision to start hostilities was made under the patronage of Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is now obvious that Turkey is the main sponsor of this war. ... By decision and under the patronage of Turkey, it was decided to start a war, an attack against Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Turkey Baku Ankara

Recent Stories

Pashinyan: Militants Eliminated in North Caucasus ..

1 minute ago

I.Coast opposition seeks 'active boycott' of poll ..

1 minute ago

Geo tagging to improve quality of food business: ..

1 minute ago

'Emily in Paris': How we love making fun of the Fr ..

4 minutes ago

Police nab drug peddler with 70 liter raw wine

4 minutes ago

Seven shot dead during east Sudan protest: medics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.