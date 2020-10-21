Pashinyan Believes There Is No Diplomatic Solution to Karabakh Crisis at This Stage

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Wednesday that there is currently no diplomatic solution to the Karabakh crisis and it will not appear soon due to the existing differences with Azerbaijan.

"The Karabakh issue does not have a diplomatic solution, and it will not have one for a long time ... Experience has shown that things that are acceptable for Armenia are not acceptable for Azerbaijan. This means that there is no sense to talk about any diplomatic solution, at least at this stage," Pashinyan said in a videoaddress that he posted on Facebook.