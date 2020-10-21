UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Believes There Is No Diplomatic Solution To Karabakh Crisis At This Stage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Pashinyan Believes There Is No Diplomatic Solution to Karabakh Crisis at This Stage

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Wednesday that there is currently no diplomatic solution to the Karabakh crisis and it will not appear soon due to the existing differences with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief on Wednesday that there is currently no diplomatic solution to the Karabakh crisis and it will not appear soon due to the existing differences with Azerbaijan.

"The Karabakh issue does not have a diplomatic solution, and it will not have one for a long time ... Experience has shown that things that are acceptable for Armenia are not acceptable for Azerbaijan. This means that there is no sense to talk about any diplomatic solution, at least at this stage," Pashinyan said in a videoaddress that he posted on Facebook.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

56 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

19 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.