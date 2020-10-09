The steps that Turkey takes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region amid the Armenian-Azerbaijani row could result in global destabilization, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The steps that Turkey takes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region amid the Armenian-Azerbaijani row could result in global destabilization, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

"We are particularly concerned over Turkey's active steps that could result in complete destabilization, not just regional, but in the whole world," Pashinyan told the Eurasian Economic Union's Intergovernmental Council.

The Armenian prime minister qualified the events enfolding along the contact line as "Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Armenian people."

Pashinyan noted that "Turkey-recruited mercenaries and militants from Syria" were engaged in the combat operations against Armenia, along with "the Azerbaijani army, led by Turkish military experts."