Pashinyan Blames 'Third Forces' for Inciting Armenian-Azerbaijani Brawls in Russia

The brawls between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow have been incited by "third forces" who are interested in destabilizing Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The brawls between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow have been incited by "third forces" who are interested in destabilizing Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, brawls presumably between members of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities broke out in Moscow against the backdrop of deadly border tensions between the two post-Soviet republics. Over 20 people have been detained over July 23 and July 24 altercations. The Interior Ministry's regional office has warned that Russia may restrict entrance to the foreigners involved in the clashes.

"Our compatriots should also not succumb to provocations and should realize that third forces, which have anti-Armenian and expansionist intentions in the South Caucasus, are interested in destabilizing the situation in Russia. We will not allow for that," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook, citing his interview with RBC.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Russia has all the means to avert such a scenario.

In an address, obtained by Sputnik, the Azerbaijani ambassador in Moscow, Polad Bülbüloglu, has earlier urged his compatriots to obey Russian law and abstain from brawls.

