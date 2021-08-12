UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Calls For Boosting Effort To Restore Regional Transport Communication

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to promptly resume cooperation between Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers aimed at restoring regional transport communication

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to promptly resume cooperation between Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers aimed at restoring regional transport communication.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, following talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, that a working group headed by the three countries' deputy prime ministers would be established in order to restore and construct new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for the regional communication.

"Restoration of regional communication is an issue that can be resolved quite quickly. I think we should launch the trilateral effort of deputy prime ministers as soon as possible," Pashinyan told the Armenian government on Thursday.

Yerevan should be proactive and use emerging economic and communication opportunities, the prime minister emphasized.

