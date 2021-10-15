UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Calls For Strengthening Mechanisms For Investigating Incidents In Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:21 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed on Friday strengthening trilateral mechanisms for investigating incidents in the Karabakh conflict area and observing the ceasefire

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed on Friday strengthening trilateral mechanisms for investigating incidents in the Karabakh conflict area and observing the ceasefire.

"I propose strengthening trilateral mechanisms for investigating incidents and observing the ceasefire and all hostilities. The rhetoric of enmity and hatred, constant threats and provocations have become a daily routine. Many people do not believe in peace and stability in our region and even do not want it.

In these conditions, it is very difficult to promote the peace agenda but we are determined and are doing everything we can to achieve peace and stability," Pashinyan said at an online meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States heads of state.

This goal can only be achieved through "dialogue and gradual overcoming of the atmosphere of hostility", and "unblocking all the regional transport and economic communications," the prime minister added.

