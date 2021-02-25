Pashinyan Calls on Armenian Military to Focus on Protecting Territorial Integrity

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the military on Thursday to fulfill their duties and focus on protecting the country's borders and territorial integrity.

"I order all the soldiers, officers and generals to mind their business and protect borders and Armenia's territorial integrity," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister also expressed confidence that the Armenian people would never allow a coup.