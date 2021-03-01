Pashinyan Came to Conclusion He Was Misinformed About Iskander Missiles - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin came to a conclusion that he was misinformed about Iskander missiles and his statement was unrelated to Moscow-Yerevan military cooperation, the Armenpress news agency reported on Monday, citing Pashinyan's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan.

According to the news agency, Gevorgyan said that Putin and Pashinyan have discussed the issue during a recent phone conversation, and the Armenian prime minister came to the conclusion that he received an incorrect report about this situation.

Armenpress also reported that Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is unrelated to the allied nature of Moscow-Yerevan military cooperation.

A political crisis erupted in Armenia after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's statement about Iskander missiles. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, the opposition activists set up a tent camp near the parliament and called on the prime minister to step down.