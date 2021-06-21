UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan Declares Victory Of Civil Contract Party In Armenia's Snap Legislative Elections

Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan whose Civil Contract Party is coming ahead in the snap parliamentary election with over 55 percent has already declared victory.

"The people of Armenia gave the Civil Contract party a mandate to govern the country - and to me as a candidate for prime minister," Pashinyan said in a video address broadcast on Facebook.

According to the latest data from Armenia's Central Electoral Commission, with about 75 percent of the ballots counted (1,525 out of 2,008 polling stations), Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party has 55.

61 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is second with 20.01 percent.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan's "I Have Honor" alliance is third with 5.27 percent. Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 4.3 percent.

Armenia Alliance has questioned the credibility of the preliminary results of the Sunday parliamentary election, pointing to numerous reported violations during the vote. The Armenia Alliance said it was going to thoroughly investigate all the reported violations before accepting the results.

