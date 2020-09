Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he had not discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia's military involvement in the ongoing conflict in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he had not discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia's military involvement in the ongoing conflict in Karabakh.

"We did not discuss Russia's military involvement. It was not on the agenda," Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on his recent phone conversation with the Russian leader.