UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Dismisses Chief Of Armenian Armed Forces' General Staff

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Pashinyan Dismisses Chief of Armenian Armed Forces' General Staff

MOSCOW/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that he sacked the chief of the armed forces' general staff, Onik Gasparyan.

Earlier in the day, the general staff demanded Pashinyan's resignation and warned him against using force against the Armenian people. The move was made in the wake of the dismissal of the first deputy chief of general staff, who reportedly laughed at Pashinyan's statement on Iskander missiles. Pashinyan assessed the general staff's calls as an attempt to stage a military coup.

"We have found ourselves in a difficult situation.

Yesterday and today, I made decisions to fire the first deputy chief of the general staff and the chief of the general staff. I signed documents, and after that the general staff issued the statement calling for my resignation," Pashinyan explained on Facebook.

The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Gevorg Altunyan, declined to comment on the armed forces' statement.

"Not yet," Altunyan told Sputnik, when asked if the ministry could provide any comment.

Pashinyan invited his supporters to gather at the Republic Square in Yerevan. He also pledged to address the nation soon.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Facebook Yerevan

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

7 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

18 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

1 hour ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.