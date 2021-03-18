Pashinyan Has Not Yet Resigned as Required by Constitution Before Snap Elections

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not yet resigned from his post as required by the constitution when snap parliamentary elections are called, the press office of the Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan said that the elections will be held on June 20.

"The prime minister did not resign. This has to be done publicly," the spokesperson of the office said.