Pashinyan Has Not Yet Resigned As Required By Constitution Before Snap Elections

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not yet resigned from his post as required by the constitution when snap parliamentary elections are called, the press office of the Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not yet resigned from his post as required by the constitution when snap parliamentary elections are called, the press office of the Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan said that the elections will be held on June 20.

"The prime minister did not resign. This has to be done publicly," the spokesperson of the office said.

