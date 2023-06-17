UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Highlights Importance Of Developing Cooperation Between Armenia, UK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his congratulatory message to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations between the countries.

June 17 is a national holiday in the United Kingdom, marking the birthday of King Charles III.

"Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and deepening of multi-layered cooperation with the United Kingdom, based on democratic values, practical interests and mutual respect. I am glad to record that positive dynamics have recently been observed in Armenian-British relations, and in this context I reaffirm the commitment of the Armenian side to contribute to the expansion of the bilateral agenda," the message, released by Pashinyan's office, read.

The prime minister expressed hope that the recently announced strategic dialogue between Armenia and the UK would become an important and practical platform for expanding bilateral cooperation in promising directions.

Pashinyan said that Armenia appreciates London's continued support and hopes that it will be of a lasting nature.

Earlier in the month, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan said that Armenia was seeking ti increase cooperation with the UK and expected a comprehensive agreement between the two countries to be signed in the near future.

