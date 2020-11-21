Pashinyan Hopes For Deeper Moscow-Yerevan Security, Military-Industrial Ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, expressed hope of strengthening defense ties with Moscow and Russia's military-industrial complex, the cabinet press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, expressed hope of strengthening defense ties with Moscow and Russia's military-industrial complex, the cabinet press office said.

"We hope that during this period we will be able to deepen our cooperation with the Russian Federation not only in the security field but also in the field of military-technical cooperation," Pashinyan said, according to minutes provided by the press office.

He went on to thank the Russian leadership and say that Armenia felt Russia's support throughout the escalation in hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I would like to note that during the war, we always felt the support of Russia, the President of Russia, the Prime Minister and your personal support. I want to thank you for that," Pashinyan said.