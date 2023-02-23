Pashinyan Informed Putin About Meeting With Aliyev in Munich on February 18 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a telephone conversation about a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a telephone conversation about a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Government said that Pashinyan and Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations by phone.

"At the initiative of the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the Armenian leader informed about the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Munich on February 18, as well as about his other conversations with foreign partners," the statement said.