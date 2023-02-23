UrduPoint.com

Pashinyan Informed Putin About Meeting With Aliyev In Munich On February 18 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Pashinyan Informed Putin About Meeting With Aliyev in Munich on February 18 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a telephone conversation about a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a telephone conversation about a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Government said that Pashinyan and Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations by phone.

"At the initiative of the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the Armenian leader informed about the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Munich on February 18, as well as about his other conversations with foreign partners," the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Munich Vladimir Putin February Government

Recent Stories

Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2 ..

Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2021 Summit in Geneva - State D ..

17 seconds ago
 US House Oversight Panel Asks Blinken for Info on ..

US House Oversight Panel Asks Blinken for Info on Alleged Suppression of Speech ..

6 minutes ago
 City police chief visits residence of martyred cop ..

City police chief visits residence of martyred cop

6 minutes ago
 US Defense Industry Relies on Microchips Produced ..

US Defense Industry Relies on Microchips Produced Abroad, Tested in China - Raim ..

3 minutes ago
 China to Release Its Position Paper on Ukraine's S ..

China to Release Its Position Paper on Ukraine's Settlement Soon - UN Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Spanish PM says hopes to send ten tanks to Ukraine ..

Spanish PM says hopes to send ten tanks to Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.