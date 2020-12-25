Pashinyan Invites Political Forces for Consultations on Early Elections in 2021

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited political forces for consultations on the early parliamentary elections in 2021

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited political forces for consultations on the early parliamentary elections in 2021.

"I invite parliamentary and interested extra-parliamentary forces to consultations on the holding of early parliamentary elections in 2021," Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Opposition have been recently rallying in Yerevan, their participants demand Pashinyan's resignation due to the fact that he signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Karabakh. Opposition forces nominated the former head of the country's government Vazgen Manukyan for the post of prime minister. On Tuesday, the protesters encircled the government's building.