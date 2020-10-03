Pashinyan, Macron Agree Foreign Militants' Involvement in Karabakh Conflict Unacceptable

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation on Friday, during which they stated that it was unacceptable to involve foreign militants in hostilities in Karabakh, the Armenian government said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned about reports on deployment of militants of illegal armed groups to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was noted that, according to received information, militants of illegal armed groups, in particular, from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to directly participate in hostilities. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow had information on Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh, and this is not only media reports.

"Pashinyan thanked Macron for his principled and constructive position ... The parties considered it unacceptable to involve foreign terrorists in hostilities," the government said.

The French President stated the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and the resumption of the negotiation process in accordance with the statement of the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, it said.

"Pashinyan called the penetration of Turkey and terrorists sponsored by it into the region intolerable, stressing that it is impossible to restore regional security without the expulsion of these destabilizing forces. In the context of peace, he noted the importance of close cooperation between the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and its member countries," the statement says.