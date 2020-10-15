Pashinyan: Militants Eliminated in North Caucasus Possibly Sent by Turkey to Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

The militants that were recently eliminated in Russia's Chechnya and Dagestan could have been terrorists sent by Turkey from Syria to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The militants that were recently eliminated in Russia's Chechnya and Dagestan could have been terrorists sent by Turkey from Syria to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Very interesting information has come in recent days from Russia, from the North Caucasus, when militants were eliminated in Chechnya and Dagestan, and there was information that these militants came to Russia from abroad, came from Syria. And I see a direct connection here, in this process: fighters from Syria were transferred by Turkey to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh to start a war against Nagorno-Karabakh, and now they are already appearing in the North Caucasus.

This is a very remarkable fact, which shows that this situation is no longer just Nagorno-Karabakh, but went beyond its limits, in its local sense," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.