Pashinyan Not Opposing Germany, US Participation as Mediators in Negotiations With Baku

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 07:13 PM
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Berlin and Washington could mediate the negotiations with Azerbaijan
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Berlin and Washington could mediate the negotiations with Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan does not like France's mediation, four-sided logic? There is a solution - let's make it five-sided, invite Germany, the United States," Pashinyan said.
He recalled that the most effective negotiations between Baku and Yerevan were held in Prague in a quadripartite format with the participation of France and the European Council.
In addition, Pashinyan noted that agreements made after the Brussels meetings in a trilateral format, including on the opening of transport communications or the release of prisoners of war, were not implemented.