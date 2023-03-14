Pashinyan Not Opposing Germany, US Participation as Mediators in Negotiations With Baku

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Berlin and Washington could mediate the negotiations with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Berlin and Washington could mediate the negotiations with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan does not like France's mediation, four-sided logic? There is a solution - let's make it five-sided, invite Germany, the United States," Pashinyan said.

He recalled that the most effective negotiations between Baku and Yerevan were held in Prague in a quadripartite format with the participation of France and the European Council.

In addition, Pashinyan noted that agreements made after the Brussels meetings in a trilateral format, including on the opening of transport communications or the release of prisoners of war, were not implemented.