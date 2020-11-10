UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan On Karabakh: We Timely Decided To Stop, Otherwise Armenia Could Suffer More

Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

Pashinyan on Karabakh: We Timely Decided to Stop, Otherwise Armenia Could Suffer More

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Yerevan had decided to stop in the Karabakh conflict timely, otherwise things could have been much worse for Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Yerevan had decided to stop in the Karabakh conflict timely, otherwise things could have been much worse for Armenia.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on a ceasefire in Karabakh.

"I am responsible for this situation and will bear it. This is a great failure for us, a great catastrophe, a great mourning for the lost lives, but I believe that Armenia and Artsakh [the self-name of Karabakh] must live, must reinforce, strengthen, must reconsider the previous perception on various issues.

I know that other solutions were simply impossible before. If the document had not been signed now, the situation would have been even worse. It is necessary to record that we fell, but we did not slide into the abyss. We made the decision to stop in time, otherwise our condition would be much worse. Lessons must be learned, this can help the future development of our country," Pashinyan said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

