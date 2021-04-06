UrduPoint.com
Pashinyan On Public Attitude To Him: Elections Will Show Whom Citizens Trust

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that the June 20 parliamentary elections will show who enjoys the trust of citizens when asked about the public attitude towards him in light of recent protests

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that the June 20 parliamentary elections will show who enjoys the trust of citizens when asked about the public attitude towards him in light of recent protests.

"The election campaign and elections will show the full picture of which political force enjoys the trust of citizens.

We are in constant contact with our people and fully understand their problems, needs and desires," Pashinyan said.

"We will present to the public such programs that will be aimed at strengthening the security of Armenia, developing the country and ensuring prosperity. I am convinced that our society will be able to form a legitimate government, and in contacts with citizens, we will present our programs and goals for the coming years," the prime minister added.

More Stories From World

