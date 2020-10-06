UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Paid Visit To Karabakh For Talks With Army - Armenian Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pashinyan Paid Visit to Karabakh for Talks With Army - Armenian Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and held talks with the local armed forces there, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

"On October 5, Pashinyan paid a visit to the Republic of Artsakh [Karabakh].

The prime minister held talks with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and top officers of the armed forces," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the Armenian parliament, the commander of the Karabakh army, Jalal Harutyunyan, briefed Pashinyan on the current operation in Karabakh, counterattacks on the enemy, and the armed forces' plans.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Parliament Visit October Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

16 minutes ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

45 minutes ago

AIOU uploads PDF books on its website

10 minutes ago

Collins sets up Kenin clash in French Open quarter ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.