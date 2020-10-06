Pashinyan Paid Visit to Karabakh for Talks With Army - Armenian Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and held talks with the local armed forces there, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

"On October 5, Pashinyan paid a visit to the Republic of Artsakh [Karabakh].

The prime minister held talks with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and top officers of the armed forces," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the Armenian parliament, the commander of the Karabakh army, Jalal Harutyunyan, briefed Pashinyan on the current operation in Karabakh, counterattacks on the enemy, and the armed forces' plans.