Pashinyan Plans To Discuss Defense Cooperation With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik that he plans to focus on defense cooperation at the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Moscow will host on Wednesday.

"The agenda of my meeting with the president of the Russian Federation will include issues related to all the areas of the Armenian-Russian allied relations, including our military and technical cooperation," Pashinyan said.

In late February, Pashinyan announced at a governmental meeting that he seeks boosting security cooperation with Russia, including in the process of reforming the army. Late last month, Pashinyan suggested strengthening the bilateral Joint Group of Armed Forces for countering security threats.

More Stories From World

