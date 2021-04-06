Pashinyan Points to Importance of Equipping Armenian Military WIth Modern Weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sputnik ahead of his visit to Moscow that he considers it a priority for the Armenian armed forces to receive modern weapons.

"The process of supplying modern defense equipment to the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia has been and will remain a priority, it will always be in the spotlight," Pashinyan said.