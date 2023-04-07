Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the humanitarian crisis in the breakaway Nagorio-Karabakh Republic as a result of blocking the Lachin corridor during a phone conversation, the Armenian cabinet said on Friday.

"During a phone conversation, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed," the cabinet said in a statement.