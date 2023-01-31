Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh, the press service of the Armenian government reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

"During a phone conversation with Putin, Pashinyan touched upon the humanitarian crisis that arose in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, and stressed the importance of Russia taking the necessary steps to overcome it," the government said.

It is noted that in this context, the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh were touched upon.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26 and October 31, 2022. An exchange of views took place on other issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation," the statement says.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation was held at the initiative of the Armenian saide, the parties also discussed bilateral agenda.