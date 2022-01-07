Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Kazakhstan in Phone Call - Armenian Cabinet

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Kazakhstan with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Kazakhstan with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers said.

"Pashinyan and Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan, as well as the progress in implementing joint steps within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization)," the cabinet's press office said in a statement.

Pashinyan, as the current rotating chair of the CSTO, officially gave the order to begin the peacekeeping mission in protest-hit Kazakhstan. In the same light, Armenia's permanent representative to the United Nations informed the organization of the CSTO mission in the Central Asian country.